Fields of Faith Wednesday night in Wolfforth

Wednesday night at Peoples Bank Stadium
Wednesday night at Peoples Bank Stadium(South Plains FCA)
By Bobby Benally
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday night, South Plains Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will host it’s annual ‘Fields of Faith’ event.

More than 80 campuses from across the South Plains will bring student athletes together for FCA faith and fellowship.

The free event will take place at Peoples Bank Stadium in Wolfforth.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event kicks off at 7.

Students athletes from Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University and area high schools will share testimony, along with musical talent leading praise and worship.

For details on parking, volunteers, and more: Click Here.

