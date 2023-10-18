Fields of Faith Wednesday night in Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday night, South Plains Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will host it’s annual ‘Fields of Faith’ event.

More than 80 campuses from across the South Plains will bring student athletes together for FCA faith and fellowship.

The free event will take place at Peoples Bank Stadium in Wolfforth.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event kicks off at 7.

Students athletes from Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University and area high schools will share testimony, along with musical talent leading praise and worship.

For details on parking, volunteers, and more: Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.