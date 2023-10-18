KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jacqui Briggs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jacqui Briggs, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for about a month.

Jacqui is super sweet, affectionate and outgoing. She loves being carried around and would be great with older kids. She is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Aly.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.