Lubbock farmer asking Texas voters to vote yes on farmer protections next month

Farm in the city of Lubbock.
Farm in the city of Lubbock.
By Patricia Perry
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock farmer is asking Texas voters to vote yes next month to a proposition that would give protections to farmers and ranchers when their land is annexed by the city.

Jason Sturgeon said this constitutional amendment would allow farmers to continue producing after their land has been absorbed by urban sprawl.

“A lot of this land is still our land, and we should be allowed to do the farming practices we need to do,” Sturgeon said.

Proposition 1, the Right to Farm in Texas, would give producers the right to farm on the land they own or lease if it’s annexed into the city, protecting the producer from municipal regulations that could hinder their work.

“It’s still farmland. So, it needs to continue to be farmed until the houses are built on it.,” Sturgeon said. “The proposition allows a farmer to go out there and produce a crop.”

Sturgeon is a fourth-generation farmer in the city of Lubbock, so his family has moved farther from the city limits many times.

“We’ve been doing that for almost 100 years,” Sturgeon said.

His family has farmed in areas like where Home Goods is now or Rosa’s on 19th, all very busy places now.

“All of the areas we know is going to be developed, but it is developing quicker than we really thought it would,” Sturgeon said.

As it stands, Sturgeon said farming in the city is not too difficult because most people in this area understand and appreciate farming. But he is afraid of what will happen in the future.

“As Lubbock grows and more people move in, they might not understand our farming practices or might not understand what goes on for a farmer,” Sturgeon said.

He said residents may think their crops are too tall, or they may not like the dust they kick up when harvesting.

“They might out-vote us, keep us from doing what we need to do,” Sturgeon said.

He said without farms everyone would have more problems like brown skies in Lubbock more often.

“A lot of that land will be vacant and then you will see dust storms, a lot of erosion and it won’t be good,” Sturgeon said.

He said we need farmers for many reasons like food, fiber and the economy.

