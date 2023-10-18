Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock to Receive $228K to Support Law Enforcement

police lights generic
police lights generic
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today that the City of Lubbock was awarded a federal grant of $228,709 from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) Program to modernize the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lubbock District Attorney’s Office through new software and equipment. Sen. Cornyn has long supported this grant program and has urged the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies to fully fund it during the appropriations process.

“The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in cities like Lubbock.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

51-year-old Robert Cooks is described as a black male weighing 155 pounds and being 5′7″ tall.
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in locating absconded sex offender
Police arrested a suspect after a shooting near a Central Lubbock hotel on Aug., 2.
Lubbock man accused of shooting man during drug deal indicted
55-year-old Tommie Thomas is charged in connection to a robbery of a Family Dollar in South...
Family Dollar robbery suspect claimed he was a Lubbock city employee
Streetlights are turning purple across central Texas.
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Victim identified in deadly North Lubbock shooting

Latest News

Alfredo Paez Jr.
Bandidos gang member on trial after 50th Street Caboose shooting
Wayland Baptist University sign
Wayland to host Pioneer Preview on Friday
Wednesday night at Peoples Bank Stadium
Fields of Faith Wednesday night in Wolfforth
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center physicians and medical students provide medical...
Open Door, TTUHSC partner for free medical clinic