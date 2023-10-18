Lubbock to Receive $228K to Support Law Enforcement

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today that the City of Lubbock was awarded a federal grant of $228,709 from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) Program to modernize the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lubbock District Attorney’s Office through new software and equipment. Sen. Cornyn has long supported this grant program and has urged the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies to fully fund it during the appropriations process.

“The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in cities like Lubbock.”

