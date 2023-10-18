Mackenzie Park dam evaluation set for Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - On Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:00 a.m., Gehrig, Inc. will begin evaluating Mackenzie Park Dam, off Cesar East Chavez Drive and East Broadway. This area will be closed at the low water crossing gates.

The project will result in possible traffic delays and detours for the public along Cesar East Chavez Drive between East Broadway and Canyon Lake Drive. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the work zone.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.