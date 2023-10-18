Community Coverage Tour
Mackenzie Park dam evaluation set for Monday

(Source: City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - On Monday, October 23, 2023 at 8:00 a.m., Gehrig, Inc. will begin evaluating Mackenzie Park Dam, off Cesar East Chavez Drive and East Broadway. This area will be closed at the low water crossing gates.

The project will result in possible traffic delays and detours for the public along Cesar East Chavez Drive between East Broadway and Canyon Lake Drive. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the work zone.

Noon Notebook: Pets Supplies Plus hosts Hallo-weekend
Noon Notebook: 15th Annual Pumpkin Trail
