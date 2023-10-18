Community Coverage Tour
Noon Notebook: Pets Supplies Plus hosts Hallo-weekend

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pet Supplies Plus is hosting its Hallo-weekend event this month at two locations.

The event will feature pet adoptions, food trucks, microchipping for pets and pet costume contests.

Hallo-weekend begins on Oct. 28 at 5712 82nd St. It will have the following:

  • $15 microchipping
  • Dog adoptions
  • Kitten adoptions
  • Pet costume contest
  • Food trucks (Lil Red Box, Salas BBQ, Lemon Love LBK)

The event continues on Oct. 29 at 5120 34th St.

  • Kitten adoptions
  • Pet costume contest
  • Food truck (Lil Red Box)

