Noon Notebook: Pets Supplies Plus hosts Hallo-weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pet Supplies Plus is hosting its Hallo-weekend event this month at two locations.

The event will feature pet adoptions, food trucks, microchipping for pets and pet costume contests.

Hallo-weekend begins on Oct. 28 at 5712 82nd St. It will have the following:

$15 microchipping

Dog adoptions

Kitten adoptions

Pet costume contest

Food trucks (Lil Red Box, Salas BBQ, Lemon Love LBK)

The event continues on Oct. 29 at 5120 34th St.

Kitten adoptions

Pet costume contest

Food truck (Lil Red Box)

