Open Door, TTUHSC partner for free medical clinic

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center physicians and medical students provide medical care for people experiencing homelessness.(Open Door LBK)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Open Door announced a partnership with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center on Wednesday morning which will provide free medical care for people experiencing homelessness.

According to a news release, the clinic began providing services in the fall of 2022 through volunteer physicians and medical students every Friday morning. Dr. Felix Morales is the supervising physician who launched the clinic alongside medical student Habib Abla. It serves as an elective for students in the School of Medicine.

“We love this partnership because lives are being changed for the better on all fronts. Some of our most vulnerable neighbors are being seen, truly, for the first time in years,” CEO of Open Door Chad Wheeler said in the release.

Today, the clinic includes two health care providers, 11 medical student volunteers and an HbA1c machine that diagnoses diabetes. According to the release, a small pharmacy will soon be available as well.

The clinic will host its annual open house event at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at 1918 13th St. Admission is free for all ages who want to learn more about the program as well as tour the facility and meet the staff.

For more information or to donate to the program, visit opendoorlbk.org or call 806-687-6876.

