Still Warming Up

By Collin Mertz
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We will continue to warm into the weekend, high in Lubbock is expected to be about 82. Lot’s of sunshine, winds pick up in the afternoon with a passing boundary that will only drop our overnight temps slightly before warming back up for Thursday.

7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

We’ll be around the mid 80s Thursday and Friday, and upper 80s by the weekend. Temps begin to drop come the start of the work week, along with a bump in rain chances.

