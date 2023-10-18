Still Warming Up

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We will continue to warm into the weekend, high in Lubbock is expected to be about 82. Lot’s of sunshine, winds pick up in the afternoon with a passing boundary that will only drop our overnight temps slightly before warming back up for Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

We’ll be around the mid 80s Thursday and Friday, and upper 80s by the weekend. Temps begin to drop come the start of the work week, along with a bump in rain chances.

