Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

US receiving dozens of UFO reports a month

WARNING: BLEEPED PROFANITY - Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE DEPT, NAVAIR, CNN
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The number of reports of UFOs to the U.S. government is increasing.

Dozens of reports have been received each month, and thousands more are expected in the near future, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.

The majority of the reports turned out to be balloons or drones, but some require further investigation and might even be objects used to spy on the U.S.

One reason for the increase in reports is the Federal Aviation Administration starting to provide information to The Pentagon.

The Pentagon is preparing two new portals for submissions: One for historical sightings from current or former government employees and contractors and a second for public submissions of new reports.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

51-year-old Robert Cooks is described as a black male weighing 155 pounds and being 5′7″ tall.
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in locating absconded sex offender
Police arrested a suspect after a shooting near a Central Lubbock hotel on Aug., 2.
Lubbock man accused of shooting man during drug deal indicted
Streetlights are turning purple across central Texas.
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas
55-year-old Tommie Thomas is charged in connection to a robbery of a Family Dollar in South...
Family Dollar robbery suspect claimed he was a Lubbock city employee
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Victim identified in deadly North Lubbock shooting

Latest News

Senior Noemi Flores performs at the Capitol Las Vegas High School Mariachi Joya group
Las Vegas High School’s Mariachi Joya Performs at the U.S. Capitol
Host John Stamos speaks at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in...
John Stamos says he was sexually abused by his babysitter as a child
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Biden says Egypt’s president has agreed to open Gaza border to allow in 20 trucks with aid
Las Vegas High School’s Mariachi Joya Performs at the U.S. Capitol
A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football...
Parent threatens coaches, players with gun at youth football game, police say