Virtual tour offers new look at Lubbock County Expo Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time, the Lubbock County Expo Center has revealed its final design plans for the future event center. Its board unveiled the plan through a virtual tour Tuesday afternoon.

Chairman Randy Jordan says construction won’t begin on the facility at the North Loop and North University until funding is secured for phase one.

“We’ve come a long way, we’re getting closer to our fundraising goals, but folks we’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Jordan said.

While that work is ongoing, potential donors now have a better idea of what their money would go to. The virtual tour gives a closer look at the arena, warmup areas, livestock and loading spaces that will make up what the board calls a flagship venue for the South Plains.

Planning for the facility began in 2018, the year voters approved 2 percent of Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) dollars to fund part of the project. Jordan says people constantly ask about the 500,000 square-foot event center, because they know what it will bring to the area.

“The people of Lubbock County want it. It’s on their mind. They know it’s something that would be great for a quality of life issue,” Jordan said.

Jordan says its construction and fundraising efforts were plagued by the pandemic, with supply chain issues and rising inflation.

Phase one, the arena and warmup area, is expected to cost about $87 million. Jordan says nearly $40 million of that will come from the HOT dollars voters approved five years ago. He says that’s up 6 to 7 percent year-over-year.

On the private side, foundations, national and local sponsors have shelled out some support; Jordan says more sponsors are on the way.

“This next week, I hope that we’ve got some others that we’re going to be talking about and letting you know about,” Jordan said.

The board is still looking for $17 million private dollars to begin construction. He hopes the new renderings will garner more interest for one of Lubbock’s future hubs for entertainment, sports and recreation.

“I ask you for your patience. I ask you to work with us. I ask you to be positive as we go out and put this,” Jordan said. “I’d give anything in the world that I can tell you today that, that man we’re here. But we’re not, there’s still work to do.”

Jordan says the challenges they’ve faced in bringing the Expo Center to Lubbock are just that, challenges and not roadblocks.

Based on how the last few weeks have looked, and how he expects the next few to go, Jordan hopes the Expo Center can break ground in the first part of next year.

You can view the virtual tour here.

