Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock police searching for sex offender

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Freedom Act Lubbock turns in petition

Lubbock police searching for sex offender

House to vote on speaker again

Biden arrives in Israel

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

51-year-old Robert Cooks is described as a black male weighing 155 pounds and being 5′7″ tall.
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in locating absconded sex offender
55-year-old Tommie Thomas is charged in connection to a robbery of a Family Dollar in South...
Family Dollar robbery suspect claimed he was a Lubbock city employee
Police arrested a suspect after a shooting near a Central Lubbock hotel on Aug., 2.
Lubbock man accused of shooting man during drug deal indicted
Streetlights are turning purple across central Texas.
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast

Latest News

The Lubbock County Expo Center unveiled a virtual tour Tuesday of the future event center.
Virtual tour offers new look at Lubbock County Expo Center
Virtual tour gives first look at Lubbock County Expo Center
Southwest Corner
Lubbock County Expo Center Renderings
Texas Tech professor (Adam Smith) receives grant for lung research. (Andrew Wood, KCBD)
Texas Tech professor receives portion of $13 million grant for lung research