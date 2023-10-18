Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock police searching for sex offender

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Freedom Act Lubbock turns in petition

Lubbock’s city secretary will review a petition for an ordinance decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana for adults

If enough signatures are certified, the city council will consider the proposal

Lubbock police searching for sex offender

Investigators say 51-year-old Robert Cooks did not register his correct home address

If you know where he is, call Crime Line at 806-741-1000

House to vote on speaker again

20 Republicans joined Democrats yesterday in voting against Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan

Some lawmakers are considering a deal to give the temporary speaker power to reopen the House

Biden arrives in Israel

President Biden is now in Israel where he is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Plans to meet with Arab leaders were canceled yesterday after an explosion killed hundreds at a hospital in Gaza city

