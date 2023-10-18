Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock police searching for sex offender
Freedom Act Lubbock turns in petition
- Lubbock’s city secretary will review a petition for an ordinance decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana for adults
- If enough signatures are certified, the city council will consider the proposal
- Details here: Freedom Act Lubbock surpasses signature count needed for petition to decriminalize marijuana
Lubbock police searching for sex offender
- Investigators say 51-year-old Robert Cooks did not register his correct home address
- If you know where he is, call Crime Line at 806-741-1000
- Read more here: Lubbock police asking for public’s help in locating absconded sex offender
House to vote on speaker again
- 20 Republicans joined Democrats yesterday in voting against Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan
- Some lawmakers are considering a deal to give the temporary speaker power to reopen the House
- Read more here: GOP’s Jim Jordan will try again to become House speaker, but his detractors are considering options
Biden arrives in Israel
- President Biden is now in Israel where he is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
- Plans to meet with Arab leaders were canceled yesterday after an explosion killed hundreds at a hospital in Gaza city
- Find the latest updates here: Biden pledges solidarity with Israelis and suggests ‘other team’ to blame for Gaza hospital blast
