LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Join local non-profit Brittany & Devin’s Angels for its 2nd annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk.

The walk will start at Mae Simmons Lake at 2004 Oak Ave. Sign in starts at 8 a.m. and walk starts at 8:30 a.m.

Singler walkers $10

Teams 2 or more $20

Proceeds will go to bless a current survivor and a local small business.

