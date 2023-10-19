Community Coverage Tour
Dog donates blood to save kitten

A Nebraska humane society saved a stray kitten with a blood transfusion from a Siberian husky. (KMTV, NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY, CNN)
By KMTV staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A kitten at a Nebraska humane society would have died over the weekend if it wasn’t for a dog’s blood.

It’s not a figure of speech, the kitty has the blood of a husky.

Dr. Katie James, Nebraska Humane Society associate veterinarian, says the cat, now named Thorn, came in Sunday with his two brothers as strays. It was covered in fleas and bitten so many times it had become anemic, low on blood and in very bad shape.

There wasn’t enough time to make sure they could find a matching cat blood type, so they used a dog’s, which is much less risky.

“I think I terrified a couple other people when I said, ‘Yeh, let’s get a dog to transfuse into a cat,’” James said. “But clearly it worked!”

Thorn will only have dog blood for a little bit.

“His immune cells are building up, his dog blood cells are going down, but his normal cat blood cells are also increasing,” the vet said.

The Siberian hero is named Bret Michaels. A donor is covering his adoption fee, and he’s looking for a new home.

Bret’s name is where the kitty’s new name, Thorn, comes from, after singer Bret Michaels’ hit song with the band Poison, ”Every Rose Has its Thorn.”

“We joked that (the kitten) is as active as he is and as hungry as he is, because he has some Siberian husky blood in him now,” James said.

The humane society says the kittens will be ready for adoption in another four weeks.

Copyright 2023 KMTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

