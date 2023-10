First Bank & Trust free SHRED-A-THON Wednesday, Oct. 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need to securely dispose of paper documents containing personal or sensitive information? Please join First Bank & Trust for its free SHRED-A-THON event on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm at Lubbock File Room, 510 34th Street in Lubbock.

Paper only: No electronics, glass, plastic or metal materials

For residential/person use only

