Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet One Guy

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet One Guy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

Guy is very smart and curious. He also loves Italian food and cheeseburgers. Guy is up-to-date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Jacqui Briggs.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfredo Paez Jr.
Bandidos gang member on trial after 50th Street Caboose shooting
Police arrested a suspect after a shooting near a Central Lubbock hotel on Aug., 2.
Lubbock man accused of shooting man during drug deal indicted
Streetlights are turning purple across central Texas.
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden wraps up his visit to wartime Israel with a warning against being ‘consumed’ by rage
Stephanie Van Emst went to the hospital with severe back pain. Hours later, she found herself...
‘It’s like a nightmare’: Woman finds herself paralyzed after experiencing severe back pain

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet One Guy
Meet Jacqui Briggs! She is a two-year-old terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for about a...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jacqui Briggs
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jacqui Briggs
Meet Aly! She is a 7-year-old terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Aly