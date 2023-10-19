Man pleads guilty to 2015 murder of Herbert Fetherolf

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bernardo Mendez pleaded guilty to the 2015 murder of 51-year-old Herbert Fetherolf Thursday morning.

Mendez was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Judge McClendon in the 137th District Court.

Fetherolf’s body was found at the Villa Del Norte apartments on Thursday, March 26, 2015.

According to a warrant, Mendez struck Fetherolf in the head with a hard object causing his death.

Mendez was arrested at Grace Campus several days later on March 31 and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.