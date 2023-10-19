Thursday morning top stories: Testimony continues in the aggravated assault trial
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Wolfforth to vote on Home Rule designation
- City leaders are urging Wolfforth residents to vote in favor of a “home rule” designation on the November ballot
- Wolfforth’s city manager says that would allow Wolfforth to establish its own government and ordinances
- Read more here: Wolfforth voters to decide on Home Rule designation starting next week
Alfredo Peaz, Jr. shooting trial
- Testimony continues in the aggravated assault trial of Alfredo Paez, Jr.
- He is accused of shooting another man during a fight between biker gangs inside the 50th Street Copper Caboose in Nov. 2020
- Read more here: Bandidos gang member on trial after 50th Street Caboose shooting
House Speaker vote fails again
- Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan lost more votes yesterday during a second round of voting
- Some are pushing to give interim speaker temporary power to conduct business
- Details here: The House speaker’s race hits an impasse as defeated GOP Rep. Jim Jordan wants to try again
Biden to call for aid to Israel, Ukraine
- President Biden will address the nation tonight
- The president is expected to ask Congress for $100 billion to support Israel, Ukraine and efforts to secure the Southern border
- Find latest updates on Israel here: Palestinians trapped in Gaza find nowhere is safe during Israel’s relentless bombing
