Thursday morning top stories: Testimony continues in the aggravated assault trial

Wolfforth to vote on Home Rule designation

City leaders are urging Wolfforth residents to vote in favor of a “home rule” designation on the November ballot

Wolfforth’s city manager says that would allow Wolfforth to establish its own government and ordinances

Alfredo Peaz, Jr. shooting trial

Testimony continues in the aggravated assault trial of Alfredo Paez, Jr.

He is accused of shooting another man during a fight between biker gangs inside the 50th Street Copper Caboose in Nov. 2020

House Speaker vote fails again

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan lost more votes yesterday during a second round of voting

Some are pushing to give interim speaker temporary power to conduct business

Biden to call for aid to Israel, Ukraine

President Biden will address the nation tonight

The president is expected to ask Congress for $100 billion to support Israel, Ukraine and efforts to secure the Southern border

