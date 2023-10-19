Warmer But Change On The Way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are in store for some very warm late October afternoons. Each day temperatures will peak well above average for the time of year. All the way through the weekend. That will be followed by a welcome, for most of us, drop in temperatures and rise in rain chances.

Our sky will be sunny today and tomorrow, with fair skies at night. Clouds are likely to be more dominate than sunshine Saturday, but the sun wins out Sunday.

We will be dry through at least the weekend.

We also get a reprieve from the gusty breezes. Winds will be light today and tomorrow, with just a slight breeze this weekend.

A change is likely next week, though there may be only a hint of it Monday.

I’m watching a tropical cyclone in the eastern Pacific, Hurricane Norma. Moisture from this system is expected - but at this point not guaranteed - to move over our area beginning Monday. Rain may begin by late Monday.

At this time, the chance of rain for at least some of the KCBD-FOX34 viewing area is looking good around Tuesday and Wednesday.

That change will be followed by a dry and cool period at the end of next week. Is your heating system ready to run? Many people have yet to use one this season so far. Many are likely want some heat by next weekend.

LUBBOCK CLIMATOLOGY

Lubbock’s temperatures yesterday ranged from a low of 51° to a high of 80° (recorded at the Lubbock airport). That is five degrees above the average high for the date. The low this morning was 46° (as of this posting).

For today, October 19, Lubbock’s average low is 47° and the average high 75°. The record low is 24° (in 1917) and the record high 920° (in 1940).

Lubbock’s precipitation total for the month is 1.85″. That is 0.88″ above the average. The total for the year is 14.68″, which is 1.54″ below the year-to-date average.

Sunrise today was at 7:55 AM CDT, sunset is at 7:09 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:56 AM CDT.

