WATCH LIVE: LPD deputy chief arrested, facing three felony charges

Deputy Chief Leath McClure
Deputy Chief Leath McClure(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Interim Police Chief Greg Rushin is hosting a news conference to provide information on an internal and criminal investigation at the Lubbock Police Department.

According to officials, Deputy Chief Leath McClure has been arrested on three felony charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of continuous violence against the family.

Rushin stated the department opened up an investigation into McClure earlier this month. He was arrested on Thursday.

The news conference is expected to start at 3 p.m. No additional details have been provided.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

