Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

WATCH: Mischievous magpie taunts and toys with young moose

A mischievous magpie taunts and toils with a frustrated young moose on video. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Video captured by a woman in Alaska caught some funny moments between a moose and a magpie.

Elly Frey sent video of a magpie taunting and toying with a young moose in her backyard by jumping on its rear and back and jumping off again.

The relentlessness of the bird and confusion of the moose make for an entertaining watch.

Eventually, the moose’s mama wakes up in the next yard and peers over the fence to see what is going on with her baby.

The moose might be the king of Alaska, but the mercurial magpie reigned as the king of the ring on this day.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41, Leath McClure
Lubbock police deputy chief arrested, facing three felony charges
Alfredo Paez Jr.
Bandidos gang member on trial after 50th Street Caboose shooting
Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, a Mexican National, faces charges of attempted capital murder,...
Man who shot Seminole police officer sentenced to 15 years
Bernardo Mendez pleaded guilty to the 2015 murder of 51-year-old Herbert Fetherolf Thursday...
Bernardo Mendez sentenced to 15 years for 2015 murder of Herbert Fetherolf
Police arrested a suspect after a shooting near a Central Lubbock hotel on Aug., 2.
Lubbock man accused of shooting man during drug deal indicted

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security
Christy Hartin brings you three low performers and eight top performers in this week’s Food for...
Food for Thought: New restaurant back open after forced shutdown
This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on Oct. 23,...
US military shoots down missiles and drones as it faces growing threats in volatile Middle East
Larry York was arrested on hate crime charges for allegedly threatening to shoot two men...
Illinois man charged after threatening to shoot 2 men because they were Muslim, police say
A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits aid from Egypt as Israel readies troops for ground assault