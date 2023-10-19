Weekend warm up begins Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thursday night’s lows will be in the 50s with clear skies. West winds will be light, staying below 10 mph for the rest of the evening.

Friday will be noticeably warmer with highs in the upper 80s and even low 90s for parts of the viewing area. It will be sunny too with a northwest wind in the morning. Winds will come from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday evening will become partly cloudy, then mostly cloudy after midnight. South winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Saturday will be hot with high temperatures in the low 90s. Cloudy conditions will stick around starting Saturday. Sunday will be warm, and cloudy, with highs in the mid-80s. Monday the forecast begins to change with highs only in the low-80s. Rain chances increase Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday will be rainy and cool with highs in the 70s. Thursday will be cooler, highs in the lower 70s with a slight chance of rain.

