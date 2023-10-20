Home Pro
Cooldown on the Way

By Collin Mertz
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slightly cooler tomorrow, though still warm. Highs range upper 80s and low 90s with about a 87 expected in Lubbock. Our streak of blue skies ends with cloud cover tomorrow as the high pattern weakens. Temps will still be in the upper 80s Sunday, though once again a degree or two lower.

7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Monday, a cold front is expected to come through in the late afternoon, capping our highs in the mid 80s and kicking up rain chances. Thanks to the front precip potential increases greatly into mid-week, with Tuesday and Wednesday are both expected to be highs in the low 70s.

