Food for Thought: New restaurant back open after forced shutdown

Yanagi Ramen at 11430 Quaker was forced to shut down after 36 violations.

Cream cheese stuffed jalapeños were above safe cold temperature of 41 degrees

Raw shrimp was above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.

Raw chicken above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.

Raw pork and raw chicken, in a cooler for longer than four hours, were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.

Raw chicken was stored above salmon, raw pork and several ready-to-eat items.

Shrimp was thawed at ambient temperature overnight.

The dish wash machine was not sanitizing.

The dish washer machine was not dispensing sanitizer.

A knife that was not in use was dirty.

Vegetable peelers had food debris on them.

An employee washed their hands for less than 10 seconds; hand washing must be for at least 20 seconds.

An employee did not wash their hands after going outside and coming back inside to prepare food.

An employee did not change their dirty gloves when returning to food prep.

The facility did not have a certified food protection manager.

There were no food handler training records for employees available.

There was no consumer advisory posted raw or under cooked foods.

There was no letter of guarantee available. This is given to a facility from a supplier if foods are sold to eat in raw or partially cooked form - like sushi.

There was no date mark on cut vegetables.

There was a sponge in the hand sink.

A hand sink was blocked by stacked pots.

Dry batter mix was on the floor.

The handle of a scoop was in contact with salt.

Service items were being towel dried. Equipment and utensils must be air dried.

Wet service equipment was stacked together. They must be allowed airflow to dry.

In-use utensils were stored in water that was 104 degrees. It must be at least 135 degrees to kill bacteria.

The 3-compartment sink was not sealed to the wall.

Single use cups were used as scoops.

Three containers of liquid did not have a label.

A bulk container of white powder did not ha anve a label.

There was an accumulation of residue on the vent hood.

There was food residue and debris on the front prep table.

Employees, personal drinks were stored on the prep line and above the drink station.

The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations there was no active managerial control demonstrated.

Management tells us all violations have been corrected.

Yanagi ownership released this statement:

“Our recent failure on our health inspection was based on a number of violations. We have corrected all violations. Additional training has been conducted with all our kitchen staff. This recent failure is a reminder that we must always inspect what we expect. As with every business, there will be areas where we will fall short. We continue strive for improvement through training and consistent monitoring of our policies and practices. We apologize to the Lubbock community and thank them for all of their support. We commit to working diligently with our staff to ensure that we will exceed the communities expectations to ensure we will never have another report that does not match our commitment to excellence.”

The restaurant at the Lakeridge Country Club had 36 violations.

Cut tomatoes and bell peppers were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.

An open container of minced garlic did not have an expiration date.

The can opener blade was dirty.

A drain line was leaking onto cups that were stored under a drink station.

An ice scoop, with an accumulation of debris, was stored on the ice machine.

Each component of the 3-compartment sink was connected to the sewage system.

Hard boiled eggs were held past their use by date.

Cut bell peppers and onions were held past their discard date.

An open container of half and half did not have a use by date.

There were no chlorine test strips available to test the chlorine sanitizer at the dish washer.

The reach-in cooler was not working.

The lower part of the walk-in cooler was broken and separating.

There were gaps at the bottom of the exterior door.

An employee’s drink did not have a cover.

A box of ribeye steaks was stored on the floor.

A box of croissants was on the floor of the walk-in freezer.

Cooked bacon was stored, uncovered, on top of a prep line shelf.

Ice accumulation in a freezer was touching food packages.

Frozen deli meat was thawing in standing water.

A box of single-use plates was on the floor.

The 3-compartment sink and hand sink were not sealed to the wall.

A single-use cup was used as a scoop.

Accumulation of food and debris on the non food-contact surfaces on the interior of the microwave.

Accumulation of debris on the vent hood.

Accumulation of dirt and debris on the non food-contact surfaces on the interior of the ice machine.

The light intensity was not strong enough in the walk-in cooler.

The light intensity was not strong enough on the prep-line.

The light intensity was not strong enough in the ware wash area.

The floor area behind the grill station was dirty.

The flooring throughout the kitchen does not allow for proper drainage.

An employee’s personal food was stored above the prep area.

An employee’s personal items were in the walk-in cooler.

Ceiling tiles were separating.

The trash can in the restroom did not have a lid.

There was no hand washing sign in the restroom.

The inspector notes there was an excessive accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris on non food-contact surfaces of the grill station and inside the below storage unit.

Management tells us everything has been corrected. The report shows that as well.

We do have one top performer on the list:

China Wok at 6002 Slide had a perfect score.

