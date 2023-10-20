Hot weekend, rain chance returns next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The next few afternoons will be hot for late October. As is typical with warmth this time of year, the next cold front isn’t too far away.

This afternoon it will climb to around 90 degrees in Lubbock. The record high for the date is 93, last reached here in 2012. Plentiful sunshine, wind out of the west becoming southerly at 5-15mph. Plan for a warm evening for high school football, kickoff in the low to mid 80s, dropping to around 70 by 10 p.m.

A focus for our forecast now is Hurricane Norma, in the eastern Pacific, south of Baja. It will continue northward next few days, fairly slowly. This will help send a lot of high cloud cover our way tomorrow. But it will still be hot, high near 90 in Lubbock tomorrow, wind SW/S 12-18mph. The record for tomorrow’s date is 90, last reached in 2003.

Still warm Sunday, high near 87. Lower 80s Monday.

Forecast for next four days in Lubbock. (KCBD)

Then, an upper-level storm system moving in from the west should meet up with the remnants of Norma. This combination should lead to rain across much of Texas. This time of year we watch for Pacific systems to bring heavy rain. It’s not a certainty since we’re still a few days out, that heavier rain could go elsewhere. But at this time, we have fairly high confidence on some rain and a cooler day Tuesday. For ag producers harvesting, that’s not the best news.

This is one computer model’s depiction of pretty widespread rain Tuesday:

Computer model projection for Tuesday, Oct. 24. (KCBD)

There are discrepancies in the computer guidance on how fast the storm system will kick east. For now we have a lower rain chance Wednesday, then drier Thursday and Friday. If the system hangs around longer then it would mean a wider window for rain. High temp in the 70s Tuesday through Thursday, then likely a little bit cooler starting Friday.

Texas Tech Forecast

It’ll be a sunny and relatively warm day in Provo tomorrow, for Texas Tech and BYU. The Red Raider Outfitter Game Day Forecast shows kickoff at 5 p.m. Mountain/6 p.m. Central in the mid 70s, dropping to the mid-lower 60s by the end of the game. Clear sky, not much wind.

Red Raider Outfitter Game Day Forecast (KCBD)

Stay cool this weekend! And check back for forecast updates as we get closer to the rain chance next week.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.