I-27 overhead light maintenance scheduled in Hale Center

Three days of main lane closures planned
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation will continue to work on overhead lights along the I-27 corridor next week in Hale Center. The work will require both north and southbound I-27 to be closed to all daytime traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The maintenance will begin on Tuesday and go on until Thursday. According to a news release, traffic will be detoured onto the frontage roads. Drivers should anticipate a short delay with slow moving traffic.

