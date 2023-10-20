Community Coverage Tour
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Horizon

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Horizon, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

Horizon is very smart, spunk and friendly. She does well with other dogs, enjoys lounging on the couch with her owner and going out to get some fresh air. Horizon is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet One Guy.

