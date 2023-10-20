Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lady Raiders host NAU in exhibition to fundraise for Maui Relief Fund

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are victorious in postseason play for the first time in 10 years as...
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are victorious in postseason play for the first time in 10 years as they beat UTEP 67-54(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders women’s basketball team is holding a fundraiser during their exhibition game against Northern Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 28 at noon in the United Supermarkets Arena.

Heading to Hawaii for the Maui Classic this December, the Lady Raiders plan to hold fundraising opportunities during the exhibition game against NAU, where all proceeds go to the Maui Wildlife Relief fund.

Tickets are all $5 and are general admission seating. There will be more opportunities inside the arena to donate as leis will be sold for $2 and QR codes will be posted around the USA with a link to donate straight to Maui United Way.

At halftime, fans will have the chance to compete in a hula-hooping contest, and after the game, there will be a meet and greet and autograph session on the floor with student-athletes and coaches, followed by a limbo competition with the players.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41, Leath McClure
Lubbock police deputy chief arrested, facing three felony charges
A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: New restaurant back open after forced shutdown
Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, a Mexican National, faces charges of attempted capital murder,...
Man who shot Seminole police officer sentenced to 15 years
Bernardo Mendez pleaded guilty to the 2015 murder of 51-year-old Herbert Fetherolf Thursday...
Bernardo Mendez sentenced to 15 years for 2015 murder of Herbert Fetherolf
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden says support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security, will ask Congress for billions

Latest News

Big 12 Conference Logo
Cherubet collects Big 12 weekly honor
Texas Tech Tennis (File photo/KCBD)
Texas Tech women’s tennis takes home doubles title at ITA Regionals
Texas Tech softball beats Kansas. (File Photo)
Texas Tech softball ends fall campaign
Ashleigh Williams 30th career goal sealed the Red Raiders first-ever perfect regular season...
Williams’ 30th career goal, White’s heroics, push Texas Tech soccer to 1-0 win over Oklahoma State