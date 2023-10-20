Lady Raiders host NAU in exhibition to fundraise for Maui Relief Fund

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders women’s basketball team is holding a fundraiser during their exhibition game against Northern Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 28 at noon in the United Supermarkets Arena.

Heading to Hawaii for the Maui Classic this December, the Lady Raiders plan to hold fundraising opportunities during the exhibition game against NAU, where all proceeds go to the Maui Wildlife Relief fund.

Tickets are all $5 and are general admission seating. There will be more opportunities inside the arena to donate as leis will be sold for $2 and QR codes will be posted around the USA with a link to donate straight to Maui United Way.

At halftime, fans will have the chance to compete in a hula-hooping contest, and after the game, there will be a meet and greet and autograph session on the floor with student-athletes and coaches, followed by a limbo competition with the players.

