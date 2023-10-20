Community Coverage Tour
Layton Barrow big plays helps lead West Plains to dominant eighth straight win

West Plains dominates in home finale against Perryton.
West Plains dominates in home finale against Perryton.(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson and KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves beat the Perryton Rangers Thursday night 72-6. It’s the eighth straight win for West Plains since their loss in Week 1 to Bushland.

It was a season-high on the scoreboard for the Wolves with 72 points, but it wasn’t just the offense. The West Plains defense also had a season-best performance in allowing just six points to the Perryton offense.

Layton Barrow led the defensive effort for West Plains, getting an interception on the first play of the game and following that up on the next drive with a sack.

On offense, West Plains took advantage in the screen game with touchdowns in the first half from Kyron Wooten and Jordi Hernandez both coming off screen passes.

The Wolves are now 8-1 on the season and remain undefeated in district play, 3-0. The Rangers fall to 2-6 and 1-1 in district.

West Plains will have a bye week next week, but then travel to Borger for their final regular season game.

Perryton will host the Borger Bulldogs next week. They will travel to Seminole the final week of the regular season to take on the Indians.

