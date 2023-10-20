Lubbock police deputy chief arrested, facing three felony charges

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Deputy Police Chief Leath McClure was arrested Thursday afternoon and is facing three felony charges.

Interim Police Chief Greg Rushin hosted a news conference, providing information on the internal criminal investigation into McClure.

41, Leath McClure

Rushin said McClure, who joined the Lubbock force in February 2005, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of continuous violence against the family.

McClure is accused of assaulting a woman he was in a romantic relationship with, according to a police report. The victim, a civilian police department employee, told her supervisor McClure had “intentionally pushed her into a wall and doorway,” before slapping her. The assault reportedly occurred at the police department.

“It’s a really sad day when a law enforcement officer gets arrested. And that’s not very often, though,” Chief Rushin said. “Never forget about all the officers out there every day that are serving honorably, that make a lot of sacrifices for the community. They would lay down their lives for the community.”

Rushin stated the department became aware of criminal allegations against McClure Oct. 4. Administrative and criminal investigations were then opened, led by the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

McClure was taken into custody on Thursday, less than an hour before the news conference began. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Lt. Mark Wall, commander of the Special Crimes Unit, explained the Police Department and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office established the unit in 2018 as “a separate, autonomous investigative unit, that’s completely separate from both agencies.”

Lt. Wall said, in addition to homicides, suspicious deaths, cold cases, officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths, the unit investigates crimes of special circumstance. In this instance, criminal charges against a sworn police officer. “We take those investigations extremely seriously,” Lt. Wall said. “There have been a significant amount of investigative man hours applied to this investigation. The investigators assigned to this unit as well as forensic investigators have done an incredible amount of work to get to this point.”

Rushin stated the deputy chief has been placed on leave. However, he must be indicted before being taken off of the police department’s payroll.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, Rushin said he could not answer whether anyone else is being investigated or could face charges. The Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed it will recuse itself from McClure’s case.

