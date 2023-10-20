Lubbock school teachers recognized with Teacher of the Year awards

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock teachers have been named the Region 17 Teachers of the Year.

Lubbock ISD’s Mika Smith, a teacher at Coronado High School, received the Region 17 Secondary Teacher of the Year Award.

Frenship ISD’s Tara Espindola, an elementary teacher at Upland Heights, was recognized as the Region 17 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

They were recognized among other educators across the state on Friday:

Taniece Thompson-Smith, a fifth grade teacher at Abilene ISD’s Stafford Elementary, was named the 2024 Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year. Thompson-Smith will represent Texas at the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Naveen Cunha, an eighth grade teach at Stephen F. Austin Middle School in Bryan ISD, was named the 2024 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year.

