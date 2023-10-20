Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lubbock school teachers recognized with Teacher of the Year awards

School classroom generic
School classroom generic(WRDW)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock teachers have been named the Region 17 Teachers of the Year.

Lubbock ISD’s Mika Smith, a teacher at Coronado High School, received the Region 17 Secondary Teacher of the Year Award.

Frenship ISD’s Tara Espindola, an elementary teacher at Upland Heights, was recognized as the Region 17 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

They were recognized among other educators across the state on Friday:

  • Taniece Thompson-Smith, a fifth grade teacher at Abilene ISD’s Stafford Elementary, was named the 2024 Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year. Thompson-Smith will represent Texas at the National Teacher of the Year competition.
  • Naveen Cunha, an eighth grade teach at Stephen F. Austin Middle School in Bryan ISD, was named the 2024 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41, Leath McClure
Lubbock deputy police chief accused of holding gun to co-worker’s head
A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: New restaurant back open after forced shutdown
Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, a Mexican National, faces charges of attempted capital murder,...
Man who shot Seminole police officer sentenced to 15 years
Bernardo Mendez pleaded guilty to the 2015 murder of 51-year-old Herbert Fetherolf Thursday...
Bernardo Mendez sentenced to 15 years for 2015 murder of Herbert Fetherolf
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden says support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security, will ask Congress for billions

Latest News

TACCA
NOON NOTEBOOK: Heat the Town event on Oct. 28
Street lights in Nashville
I-27 overhead light maintenance scheduled in Hale Center
41, Leath McClure
Lubbock deputy police chief accused of holding gun to co-worker’s head
Frenship ISD's second high school is set open for the 2025-2026 school year, so administrators...
Frenship ISD planning for growth, requesting feedback on high school attendance boundaries