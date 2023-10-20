Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Man convicted of murdering wife in dispute over ‘Zombie House Flipping’ appearance

David Tronnes was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 death of Shanti...
David Tronnes was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 death of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, who prosecutors said was beaten and strangled to death in their Orlando house.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife after a dispute over whether they should appear together on a home-renovation television show.

David Tronnes was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 death of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, who prosecutors said was beaten and strangled to death in their Orlando house. Tronnes was sentenced to life in prison immediately after jurors returned the guilty verdict following almost five hours of deliberations.

According to prosecutors, Tronnes had spent thousands of dollars on home renovations in hopes of appearing on the A&E reality show “Zombie House Flipping,” which is filmed in Orlando. Cooper-Tronnes refused to appear on the show, which upset Tronnes and led to arguments.

Cooper-Tronnes was killed in the bedroom, and Tronnes attempted to clean up the scene before police arrived, according to evidence presented at trial. Tronnes claimed he found his wife in the bathtub after spending the day cleaning and walking his dogs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41, Leath McClure
Lubbock police deputy chief arrested, facing three felony charges
A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: New restaurant back open after forced shutdown
Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, a Mexican National, faces charges of attempted capital murder,...
Man who shot Seminole police officer sentenced to 15 years
Bernardo Mendez pleaded guilty to the 2015 murder of 51-year-old Herbert Fetherolf Thursday...
Bernardo Mendez sentenced to 15 years for 2015 murder of Herbert Fetherolf
Lt. Milton Resendez of the San Benito Police Department was killed after he joined an hourslong...
Texas police officer was fatally shot during a pursuit of 2 men, police say

Latest News

United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
UAW chief to say whether auto strikes will grow from the 34,000 workers now on picket lines
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
A man whose divorce case was before a slain judge in Maryland is ID’d as a suspect in the killing
FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on...
Jury selection begins in the first trial in the Georgia election case against Trump and others
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
LIVE: Jim Jordan digs in for a third vote for House speaker as Republicans refuse to give him gavel