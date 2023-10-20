Community Coverage Tour
A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police say

Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police said.

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds around 8 p.m. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Wilkinson was taken from the home in Hagerstown to Meritus Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the fatal shooting.

