Silverton clinches share of district title in shutout win over Darrouzett

Silverton football takes down Darrouzett to stay undefeated in district.
Silverton football takes down Darrouzett to stay undefeated in district.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Silverton Owls took down Darrouzett 55-0 on Thursday night.

It was domination from the start for Silverton with Cooper Mullins returning a punt for a touchdown early in the first quarter.

On the following drive, the Owls started on their own one-yard line only for Sawyer Francis to take the pitch 79 yards to the house on the first play of the drive.

One of Darrouzett’s players had to leave the game due to injury, resulting in the team’s playing five-on-five for the remainder of the game.

A rushing touchdown from Israel Flores put Silverton up 28-0 as they coasted from there to a mercy rule win.

The win clinches at least a share of the district title for Silverton, as they move to 7-2 on the season and 3-0 in district. The final district game for the Owls will be on November 3rd after an open week.

