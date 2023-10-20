Home Pro
Single mother with 6 kids gifted car refurbished by high school automotive tech students

The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.
By Anahita Jafary and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) – Some automotive tech students at a high school in Virginia have been working all year to fix up a car to surprise a single mother with six kids.

The students gave the car to Michelle Mendez on Thursday, who said the gift will be life-changing.

“They’ve really been helping me to get this car. It’s just been hard,” she said. “I really appreciate everything to make this happen.”

Mendez said the car has lifted a weight off her shoulders by giving her the ability to take her kids to the places they need to go and to get to and from work.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative awarded Giving Words $10,200 to help get the car.

“I was also a single mom, so I can completely relate to what this mom’s needs are, and it’s a really moving experience,” said Casey Hollins with the cooperative.

She said being able to help Mendez means a lot.

Giving Words was created by Eddie Brown and his wife to help make a difference for single mothers.

“The component that I look at is just the hope, and just seeing that in her eyes as she received this car and just the excitement - and what it means for her boys, too,” Brown said.

Copyright 2023 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

