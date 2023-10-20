Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson demands Rashida Tlaib be barred from intelligence briefings

Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson
Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson(Facebook official photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson is demanding Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib be barred from classified intelligence briefings.

In a letter to the current House leadership, Jackson called the Michigan representative a HAMAS sympathizer.

“Due to the classified nature of intelligence briefings for Members of Congress and Tlaib’s support for Iranian-backed Hamas, her participation in these briefings would threaten the integrity of Israel’s military operations and put American and Israeli lives at risk,” Jackson said.

The full text of the letter can be found here.

CNN Newsource
CNN Newsource(WKYT)

Separately, some fellow Democrats have also called out Tlaib for her refusal to retract statements blaming Israel for the deadly attack on a Gaza hospital.

Her comments go against U.S. intelligence, which shows Israel was not responsible for the explosion.

Jackson represents the Panhandle, and the northeastern part of the South Plains.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41, Leath McClure
Lubbock deputy police chief accused of holding gun to co-worker’s head
A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: New restaurant back open after forced shutdown
Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, a Mexican National, faces charges of attempted capital murder,...
Man who shot Seminole police officer sentenced to 15 years
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden says support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security, will ask Congress for billions
Lubbock Police officer running radar on 98th street
Lubbock police using federal funds to make traffic stops faster

Latest News

Jodey Arrington
Lubbock Rep. Jodey Arrington considering U.S. House Speaker run
You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde...
Navy veteran Ralph Schilling collecting birthday cards for 100th birthday
You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423
Navy veteran Ralph Schilling collecting birthday cards for 100th birthday
School classroom generic
Lubbock school teachers recognized with Teacher of the Year awards