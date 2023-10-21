Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

1 injured in accident on E Hwy. 84 & FM 835

(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on E Hwy. 84 & FM 835 on Friday night.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. along with fire officials and EMS.

LSO describes this as a two-vehicle accident with unknown injuries. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Lubbock Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call for service in reference to an accident with possible injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41, Leath McClure
Lubbock deputy police chief accused of holding gun to co-worker’s head
A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: New restaurant back open after forced shutdown
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden says support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security, will ask Congress for billions
Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, a Mexican National, faces charges of attempted capital murder,...
Man who shot Seminole police officer sentenced to 15 years
Lubbock Police officer running radar on 98th street
Lubbock police using federal funds to make traffic stops faster

Latest News

TTUHSC partnering with Open Door to provide health care for the homeless
TTUHSC partnering with Open Door to provide free clinic
Open door community open house
TTUHSC providing health care services to occupants at Open Door
Peanuts grown in Terry County.
Peanut harvest begins in Terry County, with lower yields from extreme heat and little rain