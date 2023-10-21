1 injured in accident on E Hwy. 84 & FM 835

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on E Hwy. 84 & FM 835 on Friday night.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. along with fire officials and EMS.

LSO describes this as a two-vehicle accident with unknown injuries. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Lubbock Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call for service in reference to an accident with possible injuries.

