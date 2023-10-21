Home Pro
Eagles dominate in GOAT game with 48-7 win over Randall

By Rylee Robinson and KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles defeated the Randall Raider 48-7 in the rivalry ‘GOAT’ game.

The Eagles remain undefeated in district, now 2-0, and get to keep the GOAT trophy in their locker room for the next year.

The first quarter was a stalemate as both defenses did not let much get through.

Canyon turned things around going on the board first at the beginning of the second quarter and never looked back.

At half time, the Eagles were up 35-0.

Canyon secures bragging rights for the next year as they take down the Raiders 48-7.

The Eagles will travel to take on the Dumas Demons next week. The Raiders will welcome the Hereford Whitefaces to Happy State Bank Stadium for their next match up.

