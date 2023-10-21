End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights from around the South Plains.
Abilene 63 Coronado 10
Lovington 43 Albuquerque Academy 26
Abernathy 48 Littlefield 0
Sudan 53 Crosbyton 12
Wichita Falls Hirschi 26 Snyder 7
New Home 77 Plains 14
Canadian 56 Friona 7
New Deal 56 Olton 21
Abilene Cooper 31 Plainview 14
Dimmitt 43 Tulia 27
Tahoka 36 Floydada 34
Borger 36 Levelland 28
Sundown 32 Post 19
Ropes 17 Seagraves 14
Idalou 14 Roosevelt 0
Valley 53 Spur 0
Hale Center 38 Bovina 17
Kress 50 Lorenzo 48
Farwell 56 Highland Park 32
Hobbs 58 Organ Mountain 10
Jayton 60 Motley County 14
Guthrie 54 Patton Springs 0
Paducah 46 Chillicothe 0
Ira 52 Roby 6
Kingdom Prep 92 Midland Holy Cross 68
Westbrook 76 Hermleigh 30
Whiteface 68 Wellman-Union 20
O’Donnell 46 Meadow 0
Happy 46 Nazareth 30
Morton 29 Smyer 6
Brownfield 52 Kermit 23
Slaton 20 Lamesa 14
Bushland 35 Shallowater 3
Lubbock-Cooper 48 Monterey 27
Lockney 35 Ralls 22
Muleshoe 48 River Road 6
Frenship 46 Odessa Permian 44
Loop 38 Wilson 14
Springlake-Earth 74 Petersburg 28
Abilene Wylie 52 Lubbock High 7
First Baptist Academy 47 Lubbock Christian 22
Wichita Falls Christian 58 Christ The King 8
Borden County 62 Sands 6
Lubbock Titans vs. Midland TLC (Saturday, Oct. 21)
Trinity Christian vs. Grace Prep (Saturday, Oct. 21)
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.