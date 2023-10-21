Home Pro
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 20

By Pete Christy
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights from around the South Plains.

Abilene 63 Coronado 10

Lovington 43 Albuquerque Academy 26

Abernathy 48 Littlefield 0

Sudan 53 Crosbyton 12

Wichita Falls Hirschi 26 Snyder 7

New Home 77 Plains 14

Canadian 56 Friona 7

New Deal 56 Olton 21

Abilene Cooper 31 Plainview 14

Dimmitt 43 Tulia 27

Tahoka 36 Floydada 34

Borger 36 Levelland 28

Sundown 32 Post 19

Ropes 17 Seagraves 14

Idalou 14 Roosevelt 0

Valley 53 Spur 0

Hale Center 38 Bovina 17

Kress 50 Lorenzo 48

Farwell 56 Highland Park 32

Hobbs 58 Organ Mountain 10

Jayton 60 Motley County 14

Guthrie 54 Patton Springs 0

Paducah 46 Chillicothe 0

Ira 52 Roby 6

Kingdom Prep 92 Midland Holy Cross 68

Westbrook 76 Hermleigh 30

Whiteface 68 Wellman-Union 20

O’Donnell 46 Meadow 0

Happy 46 Nazareth 30

Morton 29 Smyer 6

Brownfield 52 Kermit 23

Slaton 20 Lamesa 14

Bushland 35 Shallowater 3

Lubbock-Cooper 48 Monterey 27

Lockney 35 Ralls 22

Muleshoe 48 River Road 6

Frenship 46 Odessa Permian 44

Loop 38 Wilson 14

Springlake-Earth 74 Petersburg 28

Abilene Wylie 52 Lubbock High 7

First Baptist Academy 47 Lubbock Christian 22

Wichita Falls Christian 58 Christ The King 8

Borden County 62 Sands 6

Lubbock Titans vs. Midland TLC (Saturday, Oct. 21)

Trinity Christian vs. Grace Prep (Saturday, Oct. 21)

