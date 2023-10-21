Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

HIGHLIGHTS: Wink defeats McCamey 52-21

The McCamey Badgers (3-5) hosted the Wink Wildcats (8-1) and lost 52-21.
The McCamey Badgers (3-5) hosted the Wink Wildcats (8-1) and lost 52-21.(Jensen Young - CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCAMEY, Texas (KOSA) - The McCamey Badgers (3-5) hosted the Wink Wildcats (8-1) and lost 52-21.

Entering the game, Wink allowed fewer than 10 points in four of their previous five games.

Freshman running back Kemyd Faciane scored three touchdowns in the first half, helping Wink go into halftime with a 27-0 lead.

Despite the high scoreline, the defenses were active in the first half. McCamey intercepted Wink twice and Wink intercepted McCamey once.

With the win, Wink ties up the all-time series record between the two teams. Both teams have beat the other 32 times.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41, Leath McClure
Lubbock deputy police chief accused of holding gun to co-worker’s head
A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: New restaurant back open after forced shutdown
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden says support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security, will ask Congress for billions
Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, a Mexican National, faces charges of attempted capital murder,...
Man who shot Seminole police officer sentenced to 15 years
Lubbock Police officer running radar on 98th street
Lubbock police using federal funds to make traffic stops faster

Latest News

Odessa Permian Panthers football
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian loses in shootout against Frenship
Coahoma Bulldogs football
HIGHLIGHTS: Coahoma scores 70 on Stanton
Rankin Red Devils football
HIGHLIGHTS: Rankin at Grady
Midland Legacy moves to 2-1 in District after defeating San Angelo
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy defeats San Angelo Central 66-24