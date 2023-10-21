Saturday morning top stories: New details on arrest of Lubbock Deputy Police Chief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

Lubbock Deputy Police Chief Leath McClure arrest details

Court records obtained by our KCBD investigates team show an employee of the Lubbock Police Department began a personal relationship with McClure in 2021.

The employee reported McClure began to use steroids and later held a gun to her head, as well as pushed and slapped her.

McClure is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.

TTUHSC providing health care services to occupants

People experiencing homelessness in Lubbock now have better access to health care, thanks to non-profit Open Door.

Open Door, along with the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, looks to provide Lubbock’s homeless population with free medical services.

Texas Tech football heads to Utah, facing BYU

Texas Tech looks to improve its record to 4-4, taking on BYU tonight.

It’s only the second time BYU and Texas Tech have faced off. The first game took place back in 1940, with Tech getting the win, 21-20.

Kickoff is set for 6 P.M.

