Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech falls to BYU in Utah 27-14.

Texas Tech fell to BYU in Utah 27-14 and will have their bye week next Saturday before hosting...
Texas Tech fell to BYU in Utah 27-14 and will have their bye week next Saturday before hosting TCU on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Berkeley Adams
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVO, UTAH (KCBD) - True Freshman Quarterback Jake Strong made his first career start on the road Saturday.

The Red Raiders struggled offensively in the first quarter, not getting on the board until the second quarter. Running back Tahj Brooks fumbled the hand-off from quarterback Jake Strong and BYU’s Eddie Heckhard recovered and took it to the end zone for a 5-yard fumble return. Cougars led 14-0.

Texas Tech saw the end zone in the second quarter when Strong’s pass was complete to Lubbock native, wide receiver Xavier White for a 72-yard touchdown to put Texas Tech on the board. From there it was a scoreless second quarter for the Red Raiders as there were two interceptions. The Cougars’ last touchdown of the game was Slovis’ pass to Lassister for a 4-yard touchdown. BYU led 24-7 at halftime.

Defense in the third quarter kept both teams from the end zone and BYU added three more points after Will Ferrin kicked a 41-yard field goal to make it 27-7. The Red Raiders added to their score in the fourth when Brooks ran for 1 yard for a touchdown, BYU led 27-14.

Texas Tech fell to BYU in Utah 27-14 and will have their bye week next Saturday before hosting TCU on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.

Texas Tech Rushing:

Tahj Brooks: 31 CAR | 105 YDS | 1 TD

Cam’Ron Valdez: 5 CAR | 38 YDS

Jake Strong: 5 CAR | 7 YDS

Texas Tech Receiving:

Xavier White: 3 REC | 98 YDS | 1 YD

Jordan Brown: 1 REC | 36 YDS

Myles Price: 2 REC | 27 YDS

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41, Leath McClure
Lubbock deputy police chief accused of holding gun to co-worker’s head
A new Lubbock restaurant is back open after it was forced to shut down for 24 hours after its...
Food for Thought: New restaurant back open after forced shutdown
Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson
Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson demands Rashida Tlaib be barred from intelligence briefings
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden says support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security, will ask Congress for billions
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 20

Latest News

Texas Tech Volleyball (Source: KCBD Graphic)
Texas Tech volleyball falls to No. 22 Houston
Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (28) slips past Baylor linebacker Josh White, bottom right,...
Texas Tech looks to bounce back on the road against BYU
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are victorious in postseason play for the first time in 10 years as...
Lady Raiders host NAU in exhibition to fundraise for Maui Relief Fund
Big 12 Conference Logo
Cherubet collects Big 12 weekly honor