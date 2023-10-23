Home Pro
Aspen Creek Grill honors veterans with free meal voucher

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In recognition of their service and sacrifice, Aspen Creek Grill will offer one free meal voucher worth up to $15 to all veterans and active-duty military. Current and former military members can visit their local Aspen Creek Grill location to pick up their voucher during lunchtimes starting Friday, Nov. 10.

“We are honored to show our appreciation for the brave men and women who serve our country with a voucher for their choice of scratch made food,” said Bern Rehberg, president of Aspen Creek Grill. “We hope that this gesture of our gratitude will provide these heroes a small piece of the comfort and thanks they deserve.”

The $15 voucher from Aspen Creek Grill can be redeemed starting Monday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 24. The offer is valid for dine-in visits only and excludes alcoholic beverages.

In addition, Aspen Creek Grill will continue their Veterans Day tradition of setting an empty “Fallen Soldiers Table” with symbolic items in their dining room on Nov. 11 in remembrance of the soldiers who never returned home.

Veterans and active-duty military who wish to pick up their free $15 voucher may do so from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12 at any of the seven Aspen Creek Grill restaurant locations. Military members must show proof of service through military ID cards, Veterans Affairs cards, or discharge papers. Limit one certificate per guest. We invite guests to check our website for location information and details. aspencreekgrill.com

