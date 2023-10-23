Early voting begins in Texas constitutional amendments election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early voting begins Monday in the Texas Constitutional election and runs through November 3. Friday, October 27 is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot.

Election day is November 7.

Here’s a look at some of the proposal’s on the November ballot.

Right to Farm protections

Proposition 1 would protect a farmers right to farm land they own or lease that has been annexed by a city. As cities grow and expand, some Texas farmers say they have been forced to follow regulations that hinder their ability to produce.

This amendment would require state and local governments to provide evidence that regulation is needed to protect the public from danger.

Property tax reform

Proposition 4 would send $7 billion to school districts to lower property tax rates. It would increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000. It would also cap some property appraisals at 20% for three years while allowing voters to elect three members to local appraisal district boards.

Texas University Fund

Proposition 5 would set aside billions of dollars for the Texas University Fund. The TUF is a permanent $3.9 billion endowment benefitting four universities, including Texas Tech.

If passed, the fund would allow the universities to expand research investments and stimulate innovation.

Texas Water Fund

Proposition 6 would create a billion dollar water fund to address the state’s water infrastructure needs. It’s goal is to create more than two trillion gallons in 10 years. This would include expanding reserve capacities and exploring options like buying water from other states.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.