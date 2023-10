LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Lions roared to a 56-21 win over 6-1 Olton Friday to move to 3-0 on District.

They are the End Zone Team of the Week.

After a 1-3 start to the season, New Deal has won four in a row to move to 5-3.

Head Coach Matt Hill & the Lions came to the KCBD Studios Sunday to talk about their big win.

