Great rain chances this week, cooler temperatures

By Shania Jackson
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday will start mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. South winds will be around 10 mph in the morning.

Monday afternoon wind speeds will increase around 15 to 20 mph, still coming from the south. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with cloudy conditions. Rain chances increase in the afternoon, especially for the eastern part of our viewing area.

Day Planner for Monday
Day Planner for Monday(KCBD)

Monday night rain will continue, with overnight low temperatures near 60°. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Raincast for Monday
Raincast for Monday(KCBD)

Tuesday and Wednesday also have good rain chances as of right now. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for most of the week until Thursday. Thursday we will warm up and dry out, rain chances diminish and highs jump into the 80s. Right now it looks like we will have a major cool down going into next Sunday with highs only in the 60s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

