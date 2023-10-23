Monday morning top stories: One person killed in overnight crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One person killed in overnight crash

One person is dead after a crash around 2 o’clock this morning in the 6600 block of Erskine

Police say a car went into a ditch and rolled over ejecting the driver

Updates here: One killed in overnight crash in northwest Lubbock

Right to Farm protections

Early voting begins today in the Texas Constitution election

Some of the proposed amendments include property tax relief, farmers rights and establishing the Texas water fund

Read more here: Cotton farmers facing ‘worst case scenario’ as harvest begins

Search for House Speaker

Efforts to find a new Speaker of the House continues on Capitol Hill

Nine Republicans are now running for the speaker’s gavel

WATCH: House still in limbo without speaker

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.