Monday morning top stories: One person killed in overnight crash

Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
One person killed in overnight crash
- One person is dead after a crash around 2 o’clock this morning in the 6600 block of Erskine
- Police say a car went into a ditch and rolled over ejecting the driver
Right to Farm protections
- Early voting begins today in the Texas Constitution election
- Some of the proposed amendments include property tax relief, farmers rights and establishing the Texas water fund
Search for House Speaker
- Efforts to find a new Speaker of the House continues on Capitol Hill
- Nine Republicans are now running for the speaker’s gavel
