Rain on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Moisture, the remnants of what was Hurricane Norma, flowing across West Texas brings an increasing chance of rain to the viewing area today and tonight. A separate system, a low pressure area dropping south through the western U.S., will bring an even better chance of widespread rain to the South Plains area Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Rain returns first as a slight chance this afternoon, then becomes likely tonight through tomorrow morning. While I don’t expect damaging hail and winds, thunderstorms may produce small hail, strong gusts, and flooding downpours.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms under a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

Otherwise this afternoon will be mostly cloudy and muggy with highs near average for late October. Outside of storm-generated winds, a southerly breeze around 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

A lull in the rain is expected from late Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. Then another round of rain and storms is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday. Again, flooding downpours will be possible.

Some areas may receive several inches of rain over the next three days or so. Other areas may see less than a quarter inch. The anticipated pattern favors the southeastern viewing area for the greatest rain totals with the northwestern the lowest totals.

Possible rain totals, projected by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) computer model. (KCBD First Alert)

The graphic above and the one below are computer model projections of rainfall totals. Don’t focus on specific amounts at specific locations. The take away from these is the potential for rain area-wide, the likely distribution favoring the southeastern viewing area, and the possibility of some flooding downpours.

Possible rain totals, projected by the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) computer model. (KCBD First Alert)

As always, if there is thunder there is lightning in your area. If you hear thunder or see lightning, move inside immediately. Nearly everyone injured or killed by lightning was outside when struck.

Heater Season

Another chance of rain is possible this weekend. Also, it’s possible a strong cold front may blow through West Texas late this weekend. Give or take a day. If so, Lubbock-area low temperatures in the 30s and highs only in the 50 may follow. That’s heater weather. Are you ready?

Several opportunities for rain this week. (KCBD First Alert)

