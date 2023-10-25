Home Pro
2-year-old boy dies after being accidentally run over by father, authorities say

A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by...
A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by his father.(Antenore via Canva | File image)
By WVUE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A young boy is dead after he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by his father.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a parking lot located on Houma Boulevard, about 15 minutes from downtown New Orleans.

According to authorities, the boy’s father was backing out of a parking space when he unknowingly struck the 2-year-old with the pickup truck.

The victim’s father, Nestor Maradiga, identified his son as 2-year-old Elian Maradiga.

Nestor reportedly told deputies that he was unaware that his son had run out to the parking lot as he was leaving for work.

Elian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said impairment didn’t seem to be a factor but their investigation continues.

