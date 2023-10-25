Home Pro
One Class at a Time: Stewart Elementary teacher Christina Roberson

By Angie Winn
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Christina Roberson, a Pre-K teacher at Stewart Elementary School in Lubbock, is the second 2023-2024 recipient of KCBD’s ‘One Class at a Time’ $500 award and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.

Roberson says, when she creates different kinds of lesson planning, she always thinks of ways she can bring in real world experiences.

It’s those real-world experiences that keep Mrs. Roberson’s Pre-K class so interested in learning. However, it takes money to create the centers where they learn and to keep things exciting.

“I have a bubble machine that I put out every Friday or things that support math and literacy in our classroom. Books are a big one that I’m always buying”, she said.

Mrs. Roberson also says the money she’s been awarded through ‘Once Class at a Time’ will help with the expense of these activities.

The energy her preschoolers show in the classroom is constant throughout the day. Roberson says their excitement for learning, along with creativity in the classroom, is what impacts them to remember what they’ve been taught.

However, she also remembers how one Lubbock non-profit made a lasting impact on her family. Leading her to choose them for the matching $500 grant.

“I have a son and he was born with a form of spina bifida,” said Roberson. “And we’ve been fine the whole time but I know that Ronald McDonald’s charities has always been available.”

The Development Coordinator for the Ronald McDonald House in Lubbock, Carley Patton, says this award is important because they serve families that are in unimaginable situations.

“We meet a very real need in a very real time of, ‘What are we gonna do, we’re away from home, where are we gonna stay?’” Patton said. “Ronald McDonald House meets them right where they are, covers as many things as we possibly can and really goes far beyond, just a house. We want to meet every need that a family has in a traumatizing time like that.”

Patton says they have a huge volunteer program that keeps the Ronald McDonald House going. Even working in family rooms in the hospital. But she makes it clear, they’re not the only ones working hard.

“I know in my heart that teachers are community servants,” Patton said. “So, from one community servant to another, we really appreciate that she thought of us.”

A reminder, you can nominate your favorite teacher for this year’s One Class at a Time grant at https://www.kcbd.com/page/one-class-at-a-time/.

