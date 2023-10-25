Home Pro
Texas Tech Standout Tahj Brooks to Host Charity Bowling Event at Main Event

Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks poses for a photo with a young fan during Yesway's Strikes for Kids...
Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks poses for a photo with a young fan during Yesway's Strikes for Kids Lubbock Bowling Classic on Monday, Oct. 23.(KCBD, Brittany Crittenden)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - This season, Red Raiders’ standout Tahj Brooks has accomplished tremendous success on the field, but his dedication to making an impact off the field has made him a true leader. Tonight Monday, October 23, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Main Event Entertainment Center, 6010 Marsha Sharp Fwy W, Lubbock, TX 79407, he will partner with Strikes For Kids—this national nonprofit organization that partners professional and college athletes with youth organizations through bowling and golf events.

“Strikes For Kids has loved working with Tahj for him to be so young, he understands his impact on the lives of those in the community. Rarely do you come across athletes who are willing to stop for every picture and take the time to talk with fans genuinely. We are ready to give the Lubbock community an incredible evening of excitement, said a Strikes For Kids representative.”

Tahj will reward 100 children from the Boys and Girls Clubs for their athletic and academic achievements. These lucky children will be rewarded with an evening of unlimited arcade games and brand-new toys.

